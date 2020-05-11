The Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM), deposited this Monday in the Specialized Prosecutor’s Office for the Persecution of Administrative Corruption (PEPCA) and the Fiscal Prosecutor’s Office of the National District a formal complaint and investigation request to the company Tools & Resources Enterprises -Toreen, SRL in regarding the bidding and purchasing process carried out by the Ministry of Public Health and Social Assistance (MISPAS) in the state of emergency by Covid-19.

In the document, deposited by lawyers Jorge Luis Polanco Rodríguez, Bernardo Elías Almonte Checo, Carlos Alberto Polanco Rodríguez and Víctor Rogelio Benavides Valerio, on behalf of the PRM and its president, senator José Paliza, the opposition party makes the request, because They understand that there are serious indications to maintain that on the occasion of the purchasing processes carried out by MISPAS in the state of emergency, a structure orchestrated by individuals and public officials assigned to said Ministry has operated, to favor, with overpriced prices, the entity Tools & Resources Enterprises –Toreen, SRL

Regarding the coronavirus pandemic (Covid-19), the government established an emergency nature for the purchase of goods and services that are related to the prevention, assistance and construction of infrastructures, to face the aforementioned disease, and also, authorized by the Ministry Public Health and Social Assistance (MISPAS), National Health Service (SNS), Essential Medicines Program Central Logistics Support (PROMESECAL), Ministry of Public Works and Communications (MOPC), Ministry of Defense and the Office of Supervisory Engineers of State Works (OISOE), to acquire the same under the exception procedure, for cases of national security and emergency, provided by Law 340-06 on Purchases and Contracting of Goods, Services, Works and Concessions (hereinafter, Law Purchasing and Contracting).

Indications that the PRM alleges to investigate said company:

They maintain that since 2012 the aforementioned company has been used especially to tender in works and supplies of the State, which despite its share capital of RD $ 100,000.00 and the constant public complaints about non-compliance by this and irregular handling in the bidding processes and payments made in its favor, has been awarded for works and supplies that exceed three billion pesos (RD $ 3,000,000,000.00).

They give as an example that it was benefited by the Office of Supervisory Engineers of State Works (OISOE), with the Works Contract No. OISOE-LS-177-1-2012, dated May 29, 2012, for the execution of the works of “Construction of Hato Mayor, Santa María Libonao, Yerba Buena las Claras, Santa María el Batey and Libonado Highway, Sabana de la Mar Highway, Caño Hondo entrance to Los Haitises, Hato Mayor province”, for a value of RD $ 927,061,344.85.

It was benefited on June 22, 2012, ignoring the purchasing and contracting procedures and taking refuge in an alleged decree not applicable for such execution, with the award of the equipment of the Morillo King Hospital, in the province of La Vega, for an amount amounting to RD $ 658,398,734.00.

It was benefited in 2012, with a contract for the “reconstruction of the Nagua-Cabrera highway for an amount of $ 946 million 860 thousand 524 pesos” and was awarded the purchase process No. SNS-MAE-PEEN-2020-0001, initiated by the National Health Service (SNS), on March 20, 2020, for an amount of RD $ 1,515,702,682.81; and whose purchases, after the public complaints made as a result of the overvaluations intervened in them, were declared partially deserted due to breaches by Tools & Resources Enterprises – Toreen, of the terms established around the delivery time and quality of products.

However, an analysis of the professional and economic profile of “its partners”, together with the information circulating in the public opinion about them, shows a serious disagreement of the professional and economic profile that derives from owning a company. with such capacity of services, income and benefits.

This represents serious indications to maintain that the Tools & Resources Enterprises – Toreen company has been participating in and obtaining government bids, through a false corporate formation, used as a fraudulent mechanism to hide the true managers and final beneficiaries of such bids.

Specifically, on March 25, 2020, the Ministry of Public Health and Social Assistance carried out a bidding process identified as No. MISPAS-MAE-PEEN-2020-0036, for the purchase of 30,000 units of protective suits TYVEK type personnel, and 5,000 units of biological protection suit, for an estimated total price of RD $ 167,750,000.00.

Ten minutes after the call made on the Portal of the Ministry of Public Health, Tools & Resources Enterprises -Toreen had come to the indicated Ministry and deposited their offer. This indicates that, at least, before the call to participate in the indicated purchasing process was made public and formal, Tools & Resources Enterprises –Toreen, SRL already had the terms and information of the indicated purchasing process, and had constituted and printed your offer for the indicated tender.

The lawyers contrast the previous process with that of purchases (MISPAS-MAE-PEEN-2020-0040), the same thirty thousand units of “PERSONAL PROTECTIVE SUIT TYPEK” awarded to Tools & Resources Enterprises –Toreen in the process of purchases No. MISPAS-MAE-PEEN-2020-0036, for a total value of TWO HUNDRED THIRTY MILLION ONE HUNDRED THOUSAND DOMESIC PESOS WITH 00/100 (RD $ 230,100,000.00), were offered by the company MEDEK PHARMA, SA, for an amount of ONE HUNDRED THIRTEEN MILLION TWO HUNDRED EIGHTY THOUSAND DOMESIC PESOS WITH 00/100 (RD $ 113,280,000); which is to say that Tools & Resources Enterprises –Toreen through the fleeting purchasing process No. MISPAS-MAE-PEEN-2020-0036, benefited from a price premium of over one hundred percent, from which it could offer other companies for the same products.

116.8 RD $ million to the detriment of the State

This unequivocally allows an overvalued purchase to be determined for the benefit of Tools & Resources Enterprises –Toreen, and a damage caused to the Dominican State, for at least ONE HUNDRED SIXTEEN MILLION EIGHT TWENTY THOUSAND TWENTY THOUSAND PESOS WITH 00/100 (RD $ 116,820,000.00).

Proposal of proceedings. The complaining party proposes and requests that the Public Ministry, in order to deepen the investigation of the events narrated in this complaint, identify the possible perpetrators and accomplices and determine the responsibility involved, request the Office of the Comptroller General of the Republic, a certification or report, of all the releases made by the Dominican State in favor of the company Tools & Resources Enterprises – Toreen, from 2012 to date.

To the General Purchasing and Contracting Directorate, a report or certification of all the purchasing and / or bidding processes in which Tools & Resources Enterprises – Toreen has been awarded, as well as copies of the complete record of such purchasing processes, to the Ministry of Public Health and Social Assistance (MISPAS), copy of the complete file that makes up the purchasing processes in which Tools & Resources Enterprises – Toreen has participated, especially, the purchasing processes Nos. SNS-MAE-PEEN-2020-0001, MISPAS-MAE-PEEN-2020-0036 and MISPAS-MAE-PEEN-2020-0040, to the General Directorate of Internal Taxes, the tax sworn statements from 2012 to the date of Messrs. Efraín Santiago Báez Fajardo and José Andrés Familia in its condition of supposed partners of the entity Tools & Resources Enterprises – Toreen; as well as Mr. Fernando Crisóstomo Herrera (holder of the identity and electoral card No. 001-0860595-7), given his condition of constant proxy for the management and representation of everything related to the financial activities of Tools & Resources Enterprises – Toreen.

Require a certification to the Social Security Treasury, in which it is stated, if Messrs. Efraín Santiago Báez Fajardo and José Andrés Familia make contributions to social security, and in case of doing so by whom.

Require the Ministry of Labor to certify whether Messrs. Efraín Santiago Báez Fajardo and José Andrés Familia are registered with said Ministry under the condition of employees, and if found, indicate their employer, occupation and wages .

Require, prior judicial authorization, from the Superintendency of Banks, a report on banking products and their respective movements, that the entity Tools & Resources Enterprises – Toreen may have (from 2012 to date), and Messrs. Efraín Santiago Báez Fajardo , José Andrés Familia and Fernando Crisóstomo Herrera, from 2016 to date.

Carry out interviews with Efraín Santiago Báez Fajardo, José Andrés Familia Fernando Crisóstomo, to offer information regarding the complaint, to Rosalba Arias Cruz, General Director of Administration and Finance of the Ministry of Public Health and Social Assistance, among other things , to the breaches incurred by the company Tools & Resources Enterprises – Toreen, of the terms set forth on the occasion of the tenders that have been awarded.

Request from the Ministry of Public Health and Social Assistance, a list of all personnel directly involved in public procurement and contracting processes, especially those who participated in purchasing processes carried out under a state of emergency due to the covid pandemic -19.-

Regarding the investigative diligence proposal, they request that the reports, documents and information described in the preceding section be required, as well as the interviews indicated therein, that the MODERN REVOLUTIONARY PARTY (PRM) be kept informed, of the results of the proposed proceedings, and your right to participate in the interviews suggested under the procedure of proposing proceedings is guaranteed.

That a free record be made that the MODERN REVOLUTIONARY PARTY (PRM) reserves the right to request any other investigative measure that it understands, to extend this complaint, as well as to deposit any other piece or document that tends to clarify the facts. denounced. Likewise, to issue a report of the disposition of the complainant to collaborate in everything that is useful and necessary for the purposes of the complaint that takes over.

Also that it proceed to adopt all the pertinent and useful measures that finally allow specifying, prosecuting and punishing the responsibility incurred from the facts denounced, by individuals and public officials to the detriment of the State’s assets and that the right be denounced Your participation in all phases of the process in which this action is known, all of which must be duly notified to you and within the legal deadlines.

Communications and PRM Press reported that the full text of the document will be posted on their website prm.org.do and on the WhatsApp site PRM Press PRM from 11:30 AM, after Paliza, Orlando Jorge Mera, political delegate before the JCE, and the attorneys deposit with the PEPCA.

.