Before and after Mia Khalifa Awesome changes! | Instagram

The model and businesswoman Mia Khalifa shared an excited before and after photo a long time ago, surely several fans were more than amazed.

A little over a year ago she decided to change her habits and improve her figure, although for many of her fans she was already perfect Mia khalifa decided to become a fitness girl.

Throughout the process he was going through, he let us know with videos, photographs and stories, however it was on May 20, 2020 that he shared a publication with two videos.

In it he appears showing off his figure before starting to exercise and after exactly one year he shared the result of so much effort.

Of course their huge charms which are like his characteristic seal, it was the only thing that remained the same, his abdomen, legs and arms changed completely.

This publication to date has exactly 7 million 25 thousand 17 reproductions, it is to give you an idea of ​​the drastic and perfect change that the model and celebrity of social networks underwent.

With only 388 comments stating that she looked beautiful, although to tell the truth Mia Khalifa looks beautiful at whatever weight she is in, which her fans agreed with.