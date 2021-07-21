Before a fight between the two at UFC Vegas 32, Cory Sandhagen criticized TJ Dillashaw’s doping and described it as Disgusting

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 06: Cory Sandhagen reacts after his knockout victory over Frankie Edgar in their bantamweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on February 06, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger / Zuffa LLC)

For Cory Sandhagen, TJ Dillashaw you will have to live with the consequences of your punishment for doping. The bantamweight criticized the former champion’s attitude and called the use of illegal substances to gain an advantage inside the Octagon as disgusting.

The statements were made in an interview with Brett okamoto from ESPN.

Notice

“As a fighter and also as a person, it’s really the only word I could say about it, and it doesn’t bother me. TJ has to live with TJ’s decisions. I have to live with my decisions and it is a bit disgusting, in my opinion, to place illegal advantage in a combat setting, in something that you really love. There’s only one word for it, it’s kind of disgusting”Explained Sandhagen.

Saturday, Dillashaw returns to the Octagon after a two-year suspension. In January of 2019, TJ tested positive for use of EPO. Substance prohibited by USED and which was used to aid in the weight cutting process in the combat front Henry Cejudo, bout that was valid for the flyweight belt.

Current number two in the bantamweight ranking, Sandhagen comes in a great phase of his career. After signing in 2018 with UFC, “Sandman” he only had one loss in eight bouts inside the Octagon. His current record is 14-2. In his last fight, he knocked out the former champion Frankie edgar in just 28 seconds in the co-star of UFC Vegas 18.

Advertisement