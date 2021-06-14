Bees clone themselves

06/14/2021 at 6:00 PM CEST

South African worker bees reproduce by making nearly perfect clones of themselves, according to a new study developed by researchers at the University of Sydney, the ARC-Plant Protection Research Institute and the University of York. In the asexual reproduction process, bees manage to overcome the genetic defects that usually occur in species that reproduce without mating.

Some creatures are known to reproduce by parthenogenesis, a process in which individuals have offspring without mating. Although it has the advantages of saving time and energy, parthenogenesis can produce a loss of genetic diversity and generate negative recombinations or genetic errors, which lead to defects and malformations.

This process assumes that the ovum develops without the participation of the male sex cell. Reproduction supported by the development of unfertilized female sex cells is an ability possessed, for example, by some crustaceans, insects, reptiles and amphibians. It can also occur in some species of fish and, exceptionally, in certain birds.

While sexuality can introduce new combinations of genes and functions as a transcendent source of genetic variability, asexual reproduction limits this variability.

At the same time, it can generate problematic genetic recombinations: these recombinations are expected to take place when one strand of genetic material joins a different strand. When there are no differences, multiple defects can arise in the offspring.

A unique skill of worker bees

However, South African bees (Apis mellifera capensis) have developed a way to avoid defective genetic recombinations, managing to reproduce without mating and generating identical copies of themselves, without defects of any kind.

Strangely, only worker bees do: when asexual reproduction is carried out by a queen bee, its offspring present genetic errors that are not observed in workers.

According to a press release, the discovery originated precisely when scientists observed that while South African queen bees reproduced sexually, worker bees of the same species did so without mating. To understand why the workers used parthenogenesis and the queens did not, the scientists conducted an experiment.

They prevented the males from being able to mate with a queen bee, while allowing it to reproduce asexually like the workers. As a result, while worker bees developed perfect copies without mating, the queen failed to prevent misguided genetic recombinations and produced offspring with different defects.

Related topic: The sun can save bees from extinction.

Long-term survival

The researchers also verified that the asexual reproduction of South African bees is not something fortuitous or eventual: they verified that a specific hive has increased its population for three decades with individuals born by reproduction without mating.

In that community, a complete line of worker bees have reproduced for 30 years without mating, creating perfect clones of themselves over and over again. In all that time, no genetic defects or errors were recorded, according to the study published in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society B.

In consecuense, worker bees have produced mechanisms that restrict genetic recombinationWhile queen bees do not need such mechanisms because they reproduce sexually.

This shows that, for reasons still unknown, South African worker bees have managed to develop an effective method to avoid the effect of negative genetic recombinations, which affect other species that reproduce asexually.

According to specialists, behavior seeks something logical in evolutionary terms: to find the most efficient way to ensure long-term survival of the species.

Reference

Adaptive, caste-specific changes to recombination rates in a thelytokous honeybee population. Benjamin P. Oldroyd et al. Proceedings of the Royal Society B: Biological Sciences (2021) .DOI: https: //doi.org/10.1098/rspb.2021.0729

Photo: Boba Jaglicic on Unsplash.