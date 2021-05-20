Bees and the importance of saving them | Tec Review

Although all pollinators are important for biodiversity and for having food in our homes every day, they are the bees the most important within this group, because they live practically anywhere there are flowering plants, suppliers of pollen, oils and nectar to insects, that is, on all continents except Antarctica.

On World Bee Day, which is celebrated on May 20, it is a good idea to reflect on the role of bees behind each apple or each cup of coffee, because they are in danger of becoming extinct.

Current species extinction rates are one hundred to one thousand times higher than normal due to human impacts.

It may interest you: 150,000 bees affected by the Notre Dame fire

Bees and Covid-19

In addition, they have an unusually keen sense of smell, a characteristic that Dutch researchers have taken advantage of, who have trained them to identify samples infected with Covid-19.

Scientists at the Wageningen University Bioveterinary Research Laboratory used a reward system, giving bees sugar water every time they identified a positive Covid sample and receiving nothing from an uninfected sample.

Then, they “communicated” the positive findings by extending their proboscis, a kind of tongue they use to “drink.”

Bees are very hard-working and have been benefiting people, plants and the environment for many years, since together with other pollinators such as birds and bats, they affect 35% of world agricultural production, raising the production of 87% of the world’s major food crops and many plant-derived medicines.

75% of the world’s crops that produce fruit or seeds for human use as food depend, at least in part, on pollinators, which carry pollen from one flower to another.

This not only enables the production of an abundance of fruits, nuts and seeds, but also more variety and better quality, thus contributing to food security and nutrition.

To raise awareness about the importance of bees, the threats they face, and their contribution to sustainable development, the United Nations declared May 20 as World Bee Day four years ago, with the primary goal of protecting bees.

This is so that they can contribute significantly to solving problems related to the world’s food supply and ending hunger in developing countries.

A great variety

In the world there are more than 1,000 species of bees and they have a size that varies between 2 millimeters and four centimeters in length, they are classified into seven families.

The best known are those that provide honey for widespread consumption, called European, domestic or honey bees (Apis mellifera).

According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, (FAO), while many countries continue to face the wide effects of the coronavirus disease pandemic, “it is necessary to raise awareness about the way in which all of us can contribute to support, restore and improve the function of pollinators ”.

Read also: Mexicans who defend the purity of honey

Bees in Mexico

In this context, it is worth remembering the economic importance of bees.

Beekeeping in Mexico is of great economic and social importance, Mexico produced 61.9 million tons of honey in 2019, which represents 6.1% more than the average of the last 10 years.

More than 43,000 beekeepers depend directly on this activity, internationally the country is one of the top 10 honey producing countries.

Obtaining honey begins with the flowering of the plants, the bees collect pollen and nectar from the flowers to feed the young and produce honey, respectively.

They store the honey in the cells of the combs, covering it with a thin layer of wax (operculum).

The beekeeper performs the harvest once most of the hive cells are capped. Then, it collects the supers with the racks full of honey and places them in centrifuge machines that separate the honey from the extraction wax and finally pack it for commercialization.

Speaking of #DiaMundialDeLasAbejas, I remind you that it is also #JuevesDeAbejas, I show you this video that I took in a market over the weekend, where several meliponinos appear, perhaps Mexican Scaptotrigona, visiting pumpkin flowers. I hope to see your photos of bees! ✨🐝🌸 pic.twitter.com/HjtuC9u7Fm – The boy with bees (Fifths) 🐝 (@Dinagapostemon) May 20, 2021

Wild bees vs. honey bees

In February of this year, a scientific report was published in the journal Nature on the decrease in the abundance of wild bees due to bee hives. honey bees.

The article explains that in the United States, in agricultural plantations, certain spaces called strips of wild flowers are allocated, with the aim of mitigating the decline of wild pollinators and promoting crop pollination services.

In counting the fruits of two pollinator-dependent crops on 21 farms in the US Mid-Atlantic, the researchers examined how strips of wildflowers and honey bee hives influence wild bee communities.

What they found was that the abundance of wild bees decreased by 48% and the species richness by 20%.

The work showed that the hives of Honey bees could adversely affect wild bee populations in large agricultural areas and that the benefits conferred by the flower stripes may not outweigh these negative impacts.

Maintaining honey bee hives on farms with strips of wildflowers could reduce conservation and pollination services.

What to do on a daily basis?

Although it may seem like a problem far from our hands, the truth is that we can all contribute to a world with more bees and more pollinators:

Grow a wide variety of native plants that flourish at different times of the year Buy raw honey from farmers in your area Buy produce from farmers who practice sustainable practices Protect wild bee colonies Sponsor a hive Leave a shallow bowl of water clean and rocks or sticks so that bees drink and do not drown Helps maintain forest ecosystems

Remember that the decline in the number of bees affects us all.