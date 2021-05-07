BeerDroid, the robot to make beer

It is the dream of many, and it can finally come true. With Beerdroid you can make your own beer at home.

Who does not like the terrace of the summer between beers and friends. Without a doubt it is a great plan, but now that the cold arrives, going to the terraces seems less and less. However, that doesn’t mean that you can’t enjoy a good beer with friends. So you can do it has come BeerDroid, a robot with which you can make and enjoy beer to your liking … and without leaving home!

Technology at the service of the palate

It must be made clear that we are not looking at a simple refrigerator or robot that cools beers. BeerDroid is a real beer producer with which, in addition, you can give it your personal touch.

Comes standard with an app that advises you when preparing your favorite recipe and tells you what steps to follow. It includes Wifi for you to coordinate BeerDroid from any other device, allowing the remote control of the robot.

Control couldn’t be easier: once you connect to the app, add water and a pre-defined BrewArt mix. With the push of a button, the beer will begin to brew, and you will receive a notification through the app when the fermentation is complete.

You can also buy raw material through the application to try other types of beer. You will receive the recipe for each type of beer on your mobile, so that you know what exact steps you have to follow. In addition, BeerDroid will notify you of the perfect temperature to taste each beer and when is the ideal time to serve it.

Of course, the whim will not cost you cheap. Only the machine already touches the 800 dollars.

