Beer, flowers or 100 dollars, the US encourages the vaccine against covid-19

A beer, a cake, flowers and even money. In the United States, initiatives are multiplying to convince the undecided to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

About 56% of the nation’s adults, or more than 145 million people, received at least one injection.

But the daily amount of doses administered each day is decreasing and the authorities want to convince the indifferent or skeptical to get vaccinated.

US President Joe Biden started a “new phase” of immunization with the goal of at least one injection for 70% of adults and 160 million fully immunized Americans by the July 4th national holiday.

To achieve this objective, it announced alliances with supermarkets to guarantee promotions to buyers who are going to be vaccinated.

These reductions range from $ 5 per purchase to 10% of the purchase, reported Andy Slavitt, an adviser to the White House in the fight against the coronavirus.

“Some major sports leagues also offer free tickets or discounts in stores,” he said.

Baseball fans who get vaccinated at New York Yankee Stadium or Mets on game day will receive a free pass, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced.

And to get to a vaccination center, the Uber and Lyft VTC platforms promise free or reduced-price rides.

Vitamin Shoppe nutritional supplement stores offer customers to show their vaccination card.

And for those who love candy, the Krispy Kreme chain promises a free donut per day until the end of the year for those who get vaccinated.

To convince the undecided, the brand offers every Monday until the end of May a free coffee and cake “to start the week well”, in addition to choosing the desired vaccine.

States also want to change their minds of those who don’t want to be vaccinated with Americans’ favorite alcoholic beverage.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy promised a free beer through the end of the month to anyone over the age of 21, the minimum drinking age, who receives a first dose of the vaccine.

Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser announced a free beer in exchange for the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine. But the promotion is limited to a few hours on Thursday and at a single vaccination center.

– Priority to young people –

In anticipation of Mother’s Day, which is celebrated on Sunday in the United States, the municipal authorities of Washington will offer 300 bouquets of flowers to those who are vaccinated the day before. They can even get a short-lived “Vaccinated for Mom” tattoo until the end of the month.

In a country where workers are far from paid vacation, more than 1,000 companies guarantee their employees paid rest periods to get vaccinated, Slavitt said.

In late April, the Biden administration announced tax credits for small and medium-sized businesses that provide paid leave for their employees to receive their injection and recover from potential side effects.

But the best motivation is money.

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan announced that state employees would receive $ 100 if they get vaccinated, an offer valid for the next 18 months.

“This type of incentive is another way of emphasizing the importance of getting vaccinated,” Hogan said, encouraging companies to do the same to convince their employees.

In West Virginia, where vaccination is open starting at age 16, Gov. Jim Justice is offering $ 100 in savings bonds to youth ages 16-35, the age group most reluctant to get vaccinated. “It is imperative that our youth get vaccinated,” he said last week. “Even if they don’t get sick, they can infect others.”

According to a March survey by the Kaiser Family Foundation, 25% of 18-29 year olds prefer to “wait” before getting vaccinated, compared to 17% of the total population. Only 13% of those surveyed indicated that they refused to receive a vaccine.

With information from AFP