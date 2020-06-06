A good beer fan should know that the basic ingredients of this drink are water, malt, yeast and bitter hops. Hops is a climbing plant that is grated, compressed, and added to beer to give it its distinctive pungent flavor.

And it is thanks to the bitter hops that beer can reduce the risk of dementia and improve concentration, according to Japanese scientists from the Juntendo University School of Medicine and the Fukushima Health Center.

The researchers found that, in addition to reducing stress and improving mood in their consumers, their extract content of bitter hops improves the way memory builds memories and the ability to make mental puzzles. In fact, they suggest that the acid called MHBA, found in bitter hops, can be used to combat dementia.

The experts analyzed the effects that bitter hops produced on 100 healthy adults aged 45-69 years with worsening memory loss (selective cognitive impairment), and that for 12 weeks they received MHBA. They found that those who consumed it improved their attention and reduced their stress, according to research published in the Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease.

Another 2019 research from the Complutense University of Madrid pointed out that some beer compounds acted as antioxidants, anticancer, anti-inflammatory, estrogenic and antiviral in laboratory tests.

They also indicated that the acids contained in beer “can be useful for the prevention of dementia due to its ability to suppress neuroinflammation and improve cognitive function“Because the bitter compounds derived from hops in beer managed to prevent brain inflammation and Alzheimer’s disease in an experiment carried out in mice.

Sure, it must be said that researchers refer to moderate and reasonable consumption of this bitter drink.