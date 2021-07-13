Beef, part of the menu at the Olympic Village

Tokyo Japan.

If feeding a Olympic village It is always a laborious mission, carried out by an ‘army’ of chefs to prepare thousands of meals for athletes from all over the world, at the Tokyo Olympics (July 23-August 8), marked by the pandemic of the covid-19, the challenge has additional conditions.

Due to strict sanitary measures, athletes can only travel to the training and competition facilities. The Olympic Village is therefore the only place where you can eat and taste the famous Japanese cuisine.

“It is a huge responsibility for us,” admits Tsutomu Yamane, responsible for food for the Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee. “We want them to taste (Japanese food), but it puts a lot of pressure“, he pointed.

The device will be on a large scale: the Olympic Village, with a capacity for 18 thousand people, will serve up to 48 thousand meals a day in its cafeterias and restaurants, sometimes open day and night. The largest has capacity for three thousand people, divided into two floors.

To satisfy the athletes staying at the Villa there will be varied menus and they have been divided into three types of cuisine: western (or “of the world”), japanese Y Asian. That last category includes Chinese, Indian and Vietnamese specialties.

There will be meals that fit all religions and people with dietary restrictions. For the first time at the Olympics there will be a gluten-free food section.

RAMEN, SUSHI AND OKONOMIYAKI

The organizers decided to propose a basic kitchen but at the same time show the wealth of Japanese cuisineYamane explains.

Olympic ‘gourmets’ will also enjoy ramen dishes, either with soy sauce or miso broth.

Some may be disappointed as they will not find raw fish for health reasons. The sushi rice It can only be seen accompanied by prawns, canned tuna, cucumbers or salted plums.

The culinary selection will also include famous local food such as japanese beef waves vegetable tempuras or seafood, but also some lesser-known western Japanese specialties, such as okonomiyaki, a kind of Japanese omelette, or the octopus takoyaki.

Athletes will also be able to taste recipes from Japanese family cuisine, proposed by residents of the country and selected through a contest. It will be the case, for example, of Yoko nishimura, a 59-year-old mother who, with the postponement of the Olympic Games from 2020 to 2021, had almost forgotten that she had participated in the contest.

“When they contacted me to tell me that I had been chosen, I couldn’t believe it,” she acknowledges.

INGREDIENTS FROM ALL JAPAN

Yoko had envisioned a dish for the contest that took into account the heat of the Japanese summer, with grilled salmon, steamed chicken, soy edamame, and plum paste.

“It’s full of things that are good for the body“he explains.” Salmon it is with your skin, full of nutrients such as collagen, and edamame are rich in protein, “he says.

The ingredients used in the meals come from the 47 Japanese departments, including those hit by the triple catastrophe (earthquake, tsunami, nuclear accident) of 2011 in Fukushima, since these Games have been presented as “those of reconstruction”.

Several countries still restrict the importation of food products from Fukushima, but Japan ensures that they are subjected to higher controls than usual and that they will not have special signage in the Olympic Village.

The shadow of the pandemic will inevitably hover over coffee shops and restaurants. There will be a reduced number of places and athletes are invited not to linger at the table. Despite all the problems caused by the pandemic, Yoko Nishimura hopes that her ‘summer dish’ of the contest will please the participants in the Games.

“Athletes could lose their appetite from the heat and rigorous training, but also from the pressure of participating in such a prestigious event,” he says. In any case, he hopes that thanks to his cuisine they can “compete at your best“.

