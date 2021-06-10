Beech-Nut removes its rice cereal from the market for having high levels of arsenic



The high level of arsenic can damage the brain development of babies.

Beech-Nut Nutrition, a brand that produces baby food, unveiled the voluntary recall of a batch of Beech-Nut Stage 1, single grain rice cereal, because it contains levels of arsenic higher than allowed standards.

In a company statement that is published on the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) page, it is explained that the recall was decided after the results of an analysis program of the state of Alaska that found that samples from that production lot were above the guidance level for natural inorganic arsenic set by the FDA in August 2020.

Beech-Nut issued a voluntary recall of a batch of Beech-Nut Stage 1 single grain rice cereal, expiration date 5/1/22 (product codes 103470XXXX and 093470XXXX) with elevated levels of inorganic arsenic. https://t.co/a4wv9mVlp0 pic.twitter.com/5JDb6l1ROA – US FDA in Spanish (@FDAenEspanol) June 9, 2021

The FDA has recognized that components like these are widely present in the environment, including water, soil, and food; and has also stated that Exposure to elevated levels of natural inorganic arsenic can pose a health hazard to young childrenthe company explained.

“Infant and toddler safety is Beech-Nut’s top priority. We are issuing this voluntary recall because we learned through routine sampling conducted by the state of Alaska that a limited number of Beech-Nut single grain rice cereal products had levels of inorganic arsenic that occurs above the level of FDA guidance. ” said Jason Jacobs, vice president of food safety and quality.

The manufacturer pointed out that to date no illnesses related to the product codes in question have been reported, and that this recall does not affect any other production dates or Beech-Nut products.

The voluntary recall of the product comes after an investigation by the House of Representatives Oversight subcommittee found a few months ago that certain levels of arsenic, lead and other toxic metals in popular baby foods can harm brain development.

The Beech-Nut Single Grain Rice Item (UPC Code # 52200034705) being recalled has an expiration date of May 1, 2022, with product codes: 103470XXXX and 093470XXXX.

The expiration date and product numbers can be found on the bottom of the Beech-Nut Single Rice Cereal Jar. These specific product codes were distributed nationally through retailers and online.

The recommendation is that consumers who have purchased Beech-Nut rice cereal with the product codes listed should discard the product.

For more information on how to obtain a product exchange or refund, the brand makes available to customers the page http://www.beechnut.com/ricecereal, or the telephone number 1-866-272-9417.

