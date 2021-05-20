Bedtime Procrastination: A Difficult Situation of Our Time?

Share

Tweet

Share

Share

E-mail

One more day has passed and, finally, you can lie on the bed quietly. You are so tired that you might even pass out, and yet instead of closing your eyes and being embraced by sleep, something else happens.

You start to read a book, see an episode of your favorite show or series, a movie … Or, simply, you entertain yourself watching social networks.

And before you know it, one more page has become five more chapters, you’ve seen a whole season of a series or you have seen all the new publications of your friends on social networks.

When you decide to look at the clock, you are surprised to see that it is 3 in the morning and, worst of all, is that you must wake up at 6. You are very tired and you know that doing any of these activities would deprive you of sleep, but still, you couldn’t help it. Why?

If what we have just told you sounds familiar, it is because many people around the world have once behaved in this way. This widespread phenomenon is known as procrastination at bedtime.

What is it and why does it happen?

The bedtime procrastination concept It first emerged in an article by Dr. Floor Kroese, a behavioral scientist at the University of Utretch in the Netherlands. This article was published in Frontiers in Psychology in 2014.

Dr. Kroese and her colleagues described postponing bedtime as the act of “going to bed later than expected, while no external circumstance is responsible for doing so ”, that is, choosing to delay bedtime for no practical reason for that delay.

One study, which appeared in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health, focused on teenagers, the most obvious bedtime “procrastinators”. Thus, this study found that many adolescents put off sleep to watch videos, listen to music, or send text messages.

However, the reasons behind this deliberate delay were unclear and the study did not address the occurrence of this phenomenon in adults. Also, why should putting off bedtime be an act of revenge? Who or what are they taking revenge on?

Blurring the boundaries between work and home life

Another study from the Netherlands, which appeared in Frontiers in Psychology in 2018, aimed to answer the question of why people may delay their bedtime on purposeeven when they are tired.

In this sense, the study authors found that, if a person resisted cravings for the rest of the day, the more likely they would be to postpone bedtime. That is, the less pleasant things a person could do during the day, the more likely it was that I will try to make up that time at night.

In fact, one of the important causes of this revenge procrastination is that the current work culture intersects with personal and leisure expectations.

In short, it all comes down to try to recover that time so necessary for the person: The desire to obtain a level of personal freedom drives the desire to stay awake beyond a time that will provide an optimal level of sleep.

The aspect of “revenge” of the postponement of bedtime occurs almost as an act of rebellion against the increasing demands at work and at home, which leave many of us little time or energy to invest in leisure activities.

In this sense, the Covid-19 pandemic and the consequent local and national restrictions things have made things worse by blur the boundaries between home and office, blocking access of parents and caregivers to daycare, schools and their support networks, as well as forcing students to study from home.

Who is most likely to put off sleep?

Anyone can procrastinate sleep before bed, although some people are more prone to it than others. In this group, they fall women and students.

This is indicated by a 2019 study in a Polish population, which indicated that the probability of severe procrastination at bedtime is more than double for women than for men. A difference between the sexes that already appeared in schoolchildren.

Although this study does not explain why women are more likely to stay up late, it is possible to make some inferences based on other information. For example, a 2010 American Psychological Association survey noted that women are more likely than men to report experiencing significant stress.

In this sense, the data revealed that women are more likely to report physical and emotional symptoms of stress than men, including headaches, a feeling that they are about to cry or an upset stomach.

This may come as a surprise given the demonstrable poverty of women’s time: the amount of unpaid work they do, often as primary caregivers of children and older family members.

However, when it comes to putting off bedtime, there also seems to be an age gap, since younger people are more likely to engage in this behavior.

Why? One possible theory is that it is a rebellion against organizational cultures they are trying to navigate, and are often aware of how critical sleep is to health and performance.