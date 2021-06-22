Bedtime and depression

A study has investigated whether sleeping the same amount of hours, going to bed late changes the level of risk of suffering from depression.

A team that includes, among others, Celine Vetter, from the University of Colorado in Boulder, and Iyas Daghlas, from the Broad Institute, dependent on the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and Harvard University, all these entities in the United States, analyzed data from more than 840,000 people.

In the largest of these population samples, about a third of the surveyed subjects self-identified as having a natural tendency to go to bed early and get up early, 9% as having a natural tendency to go to sleep late and get up late, and the The rest were considered to be in the middle between the two options.

On average, the center point of the sleep schedule (when the number of hours before the person waking up was equal to the number of hours they had been asleep) was at 3 a.m. Assuming that the person sleeps 8 hours, that would be equivalent to going to sleep at 11 at night and getting up at 7 in the morning.

The results of the study indicate that a person’s propensity to sleep at a certain time influences the risk of depression. Specifically, it was found that people who tend to go to bed and wake up earlier have a significantly lower risk of major depression.

Being of this class of people corresponded with a 23% lower probability of suffering a major depressive disorder for every hour that the center point of the sleep schedule was earlier.

What explanation can there be for this effect?

Following the natural cycle of light and dark as much as possible can help us protect our health. (Photo: NPS / Mary O’Neill)

Early risers tend to have more exposure to daylight than night owls. Some research suggests that this increased exposure to light during the day causes a cascade of hormonal effects that can positively influence mood.

Other research indicates that having a body clock, or circadian rhythm, trending differently from most people’s rhythm can be depressing in itself. “We live in a society designed for early risers, and late-night people often feel like they’re in a constant state of misalignment with that social clock,” explains Daghlas.

As the study authors warn, more research will need to be done to determine definitively whether going to bed early can reduce depression, although the new study certainly suggests that it can.

The study is titled “Genetically Proxied Diurnal Preference, Sleep Timing, and Risk of Major Depressive Disorder.” And it has been published in the academic journal JAMA Psychiatry. (Source: NCYT from Amazings)