Bed Bath & Beyond’s intrapreneurship to grow in Mexico | Tec Review

Bed Bath & Beyond (BB&B) changes the formula 13 years after its arrival in Mexico.

The home furnishings and accessories chain is considering expanding with smaller stores and private labels, as a differentiated offer to gain market.

To see how consumers respond, it will test a unit of more than 1,600 square meters, which will open at the end of the month in the Fashion Drive shopping center, the first in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon.

Its 10 stores in Mexico have an area of ​​between 2,000 and 3,000 square meters.

“It is a very good time to try new formats and experiment with new ideas, based on the analysis and studies we did on consumer behavior, both in Mexico and the United States,” he says. Jorge Aceves, director of operations of the company.

The manager adds that to recognize if this format is the “ideal”, they must know the results with consumers.

Meanwhile, for the next two years the company plans to open between three and six more stores, although they did not reveal the investment amount and growth forecasts.

Beth, Bath & Beyond intrapreneurship: this is how the bet goes in the country

For the company, cities such as Mexico City or Guadalajara still have space to open stores, although this will depend on how the real estate market is accommodated.

The sector has had changes with the pandemic, although it has also opened opportunities in the spaces left by other brands in shopping centers, such as the store on Fashion Drive, to strengthen its position in the cities where they already have a presence.

“As in any extreme situation, there are complex scenarios and very positive scenarios. I think the positive about this was that it was the right time and the right place. (…) We continue looking for properties like this, where there is an investment in development and a high level of maintenance ”, he says.

Even with the uncertain outlook due to the health emergency, in the midst of the rebound in infections, expectations for the store in Monterrey are good and BB&B expects it to be among the top three of the units in Mexico.

For Aceves, some of the advantages they have is that, due to their proximity to the United States, where their presence is consolidated, consumers in the north of the country are familiar with the brand and its products.

The history of Bed Bath & Beyond

BB&B landed in Mexico through a joint venture with Home & More, from which it absorbed its two stores.

With an initial investment of 4 million dollars, but they did not have a clear plan.

Philosophy was let the customer decide the expansion. For now, it has 10 stores in Mexico, located in Puebla, Queretaro, Morelia, Cuernavaca, Metepec and Mexico City.

“You have to go calmly. We are seeing a very slow recovery, but recovery in the market and which is a positive sign. I think that the only thing that can have us a little in expectation is this third wave of COVID-19, due to the consequences it could have ”, he shares.

The truth is that sales in department stores and supermarkets continue to grow, although they have not yet reached pre-pandemic levels.

According to data from the National Association of Self-service and Department Stores (ANTAD), June was the fifth consecutive month on the rise: 21.1% increased the sales of stores affiliated with the organization, compared to the same month of 2020, although the figure starts from a very low comparative basis.

Accumulated sales for the first half of the year reached 598.3 billion pesos, 6.3% less than in the same period of 2019.

Strengthen own brands

Bed Bath & Beyond’s commitment to new formats does not come alone. The American company will also strengthen its own brands. Its goal is that in two years they represent 30% of the total sales of its portfolio, from the current 10%.

To achieve this, there was a reinvention to attract Mexican buyers in eight category brands such as kitchen, spa and bathroom accessories, among others.

These product lines respond to the new needs of the new normal, which has forced Mexicans to stay at home longer and to change some of their habits to their homes, such as cooking or doing a beauty routine.

And in fact, small-sized home products have been the most sought after by Mexicans during the pandemic, according to a Euromonitor International analysis of the furniture and accessories market.

To this is added that own brands become an alternative for consumers, since they tend to have a lower cost compared to recognized brands.

The so-called private brands, more than in sales, give retailers greater benefits in terms of margin, since they are goods that are usually manufactured at a lower cost and that makes them much more profitable.

In order for its brands to be a differentiator, Bed Bath and Beyond will constantly change them to offer diverse products. “We want to launch them during the year and Monterrey is going to open with four or possibly even five of them. What we are looking for is that, to promote differences and generate in the consumer the need to visit us ”, he says. (Mara Echeverría / Expansion)