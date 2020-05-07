Michelle Obama, in an instant of ‘Becoming’NETFLIX / Courtesy of Netflix

Michelle Obama’s autobiography, Becoming (2018, Penguin Random House), became in less than five months one of the best-selling memory books in history. This Wednesday Netflix has released a documentary about the life of the former first lady under the same name, but which is far from the intimate approach that the writing offers. One of the agreements with the documentary filmmaker Nadia Hallgreen was that he did not record when his daughters Sasha and Malia were at home, so both make only brief appearances on the tape. In turn, Barack Obama is not among those interviewed. The 89-minute story with a soundtrack by Kamasi Washington, considered the new jazz messiah, is therefore entertaining and exciting at times, but it does not offer any major surprises.

The documentary takes place mainly during the promotional tour of the book Becoming and is nourished by the promotional interviews that he gave, before thousands of attendees, to great characters on American television, such as Oprah Winfrey and Stephen Colbert. Obama highlights that he valued that route, of 34 cities, considering it a good time to “reflect” and “discover” what happened in his eight years in the White House, when, according to her, life ceased to belong to him. However, the tape goes little beyond the scrutiny to which she was subjected and her efforts to raise her daughters in the most normal way possible. “I didn’t want them to grow up thinking that older African American men dressed in tuxes were at their service,” he says. “The truth is that some of those men were [como] my uncles”. So he forced them to make their bed and, when they were older, to do their own laundry.

The former first lady remarks that her historic time at the White House represents “very little” of what she is as a person, compared to her life before her husband’s first presidential campaign. But Hallgreen doesn’t dig too deep at that earlier stage either, although he is right to visit Obama’s childhood home in South Chicago, accompanied by his mother and brother. They show her bedroom from when she was little, they remember Christmas and her late father. There appears a more unknown facet, of a younger sister who competes – half jokingly half seriously – for being her mother’s favorite, Marian Shields. For Michelle, the undisputed favorite is her brother Craig.

The Netflix documentary, produced in collaboration with Higher Ground Productions, the producer of the Obama marriage, gives an important role to the racial issue. Obama recalls that it was in Princeton that he felt he was part of a minority discriminated against for the first time. Her roommate’s mother was “horrified” because she shared a room with a person of color. “He felt that his daughter was in danger,” says the lawyer. “I wasn’t ready for that,” she continues. He dedicates a special moment to remembering young African-Americans who have died as a result of police brutality, and most of the meetings he holds to discuss his book are made up of students from racial minorities. This is one of the keys to the tape. He invites all of them, again and again, to eat the world and to pass on the idea that the future is in their hands.

Obama fails to carry his message to the political arena. It does not enter the mud. When one of the young men tells her how difficult it is to share the room with students who wear the caps in favor of Donald Trump, she responds: “So you’re at school … Go to school. Get your damn education. Barack and I, throughout the presidency, with the lies and what they said about us, all we could do was wake up every day and do our job. ”

The former first lady invites her chief of staff to cry in front of the camera at one point if she wishes to. She herself does not break at any time, but she does tell how she cried for half an hour after leaving the White House. He says he put up with the plane because they wouldn’t believe he was doing it for the wrong reasons. “A lot of our people didn’t vote … it was almost like a slap in the face,” he regrets. He even describes it as his trauma. In one shot in the car he explains: “I understand the people who voted for Trump, [pero no a] the ones that didn’t vote …, the young people, the women, that’s when you think: ‘Man, people think this is a game.’

At one point Obama confesses to a group of young people that he is “just like them,” wondering what he wants to do with his life now. The question, in the documentary, remains open. Although he leaves a clue: “Barack and I are not interested in being at the forefront forever, not even for much longer.”

