Becoming a SAD will require football clubs to have a minimum capital of 4.7 million euros

05/05/2021 at 11:00 CEST

This Wednesday the Official State Gazette, as IUSPORT has advanced and the SPORT newspaper has had access; makes public a very important measure for all the clubs of the current Segunda B that will fight in the coming weeks to be promoted to the Second division.

This is the minimum share capital that must be counted for its conversion into SAD, in case of reaching professional football. It should be remembered that the Sports Law of 1991 obliges all those clubs that participate in professional football to become SAD. Conversion that supposes that they cease to be sports clubs and are subject to the Public Limited Companies regime. It should be remembered that there are four clubs that are exempt from this situation: they are Osasuna, Real Madrid, Athletic Club and Barcelona.

Well, as this Official State Gazette verbatim, this minimum capital is calculated as follows:

“In accordance with the provisions of article 3 of Royal Decree 1251/1999, of July 16, on Sports Public Limited Companies, modified by Royal Decree 1412/2001, of December 14, which regulates the formula for fixing Capital Minimum Social of sports limited companies, corresponds to the Higher Sports Council, following a report from the corresponding professional league, calculate and publish 25 percent of the average expenses made by sports clubs and public limited companies that participate in the respective competition, in the terms indicated in section 2 a) of the aforementioned article.In use of the attributions that I have legally granted I resolve: To determine, in accordance with the data available in this Superior Sports Council and prior to the mandatory report of the National League of Professional Football, the calculation referred to in article 3.2 a) of Royal Decree 1251/1999, of July 16, on Sports Limited Companies you go, for the Football modality, in the amount of four million seven hundred thirteen thousand nine hundred ninety-six euros and fifty-six cents (€ 4,713,996.56) “

Thus, all those clubs that are promoted, and that are not currently SAD, must carry out this conversion starting from this minimum capital.

The subsidiary of Fútbol Club Barcelona is exempt

As we explained earlier, one of the clubs that is not currently required to be considered as SAD is Fútbol Club Barcelona. Situation that affects the Barça subsidiary that has just qualified to fight for promotion and that, in the event of its return to the Second Division, would not be obliged to have to carry out any conversion given its dependence as a subsidiary of the Barça club.