becomes the first Spanish startup to go public on the Nasdaq

Historic day for the world of technology and startups in Spain. Flywire started trading on the Nasdaq today, the prestigious US stock index where large technology companies are found. The company created in Valencia in 2009 managed 12 years later to land in the first league of technology companies, thus becoming the first Spanish startup to do so.

Flywire shares have risen 46% during the opening and the company’s valuation is already around $ 3.5 billion.

The Spanish fintech marks a new milestone

Iker Marcaide, founder of PeerTransfer, which would later become Flywire, explains on social media that “today I celebrate entrepreneurship. How each of us, through our dreams, passion and perseverance, can contribute to the world we live in. How we plant seeds that grow into beautiful trees and forests. “

Today I celebrate #entrepreneurship. How each of us through our dreams, passion and persistence can have a contribution to the world we live in. How we plant seeds that grow into beatiful trees and forests. I founded @Flywire in 09. Yesterday it went public, $ 3.5bn mkt cap. pic.twitter.com/9vfFSe05vD – Iker Marcaide (@ikermarcaide) May 27, 2021

Flywire is today a powerful fintech company with a presence in 240 countries and territories, compatible with 130 currencies and more than 2,250 clients.

The initial public offering was around $ 2.4 billion, with about 10 million shares at $ 24 a share. As of this writing, the stock is already trading above $ 35.

“We’re on a journey together to improve global commerce — and make the world feel just a little bit smaller.” @Flywire CEO Mike Massaro (@mpmassaro) opens the markets in celebration of today’s #FlywireIPO. 🌎✈️ pic.twitter.com/jrEUsuRKCz – Nasdaq (@Nasdaq) May 26, 2021

Despite being headquartered in Boston and having grown to become a multinational, Flywire still maintains an office in Valencia with more than 100 employees focused on development.

