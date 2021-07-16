Become who you are. International trailer for ‘Belle’, by Mamoru Hosoda

With you the international trailer of ‘Belle‘, the new film written and directed by the Japanese Mamoru Hosoda, responsible for titles such as’ The girl who leapt through time’, ‘Summer Wars’,’ The wolf children ‘,’ The boy and the beast ‘or more recently ‘Look, my little sister.’

‘Belle‘tells the story of Suzu, a self-conscious teenager trapped in her small mountain town with her father. But in the virtual world of U, Suzu becomes Belle, a musical icon with more than five billion followers.

A difficult double life for timid Suzu, who takes an unexpected turn when Belle meets the Beast, a creature as fascinating as it is terrifying. Thus begins a virtual tug of war between Belle and the Beast, at the end of which Suzu discovers who she really is.

Produced by Studio Chizu, an animation studio founded by Hosoda with Yuichiro Saito, ‘Belle‘, the film has the participation of animators such as the Korean Jin Kim, designer of characters in Disney films such as’ Tangled ‘or’ Moana ‘, or the Irish Tomm Moore and Ross Stewart, responsible for through Cartoon Saloon of’ The Secret of Kells’ or ‘Wolfwalkers’.

After its (apparently) successful presentation at the Cannes Film Festival last night, the film hits theaters in its native Japan today, Friday, July 16, while those in Spain and the rest of the world will not do so until the beginning. of 2022, in the case of our country with Sherlock Films and A Contracorriente Films.

Click here to see it on YouTube. This and other trilers you can find on our Dailymotion channel,

