These are the most common mistakes you should avoid when preparing your meals

May 04, 2020

If you are learning now or have been cooking for years, perhaps you have not realized the mistakes you make when doing this task, this would explain why sometimes the food does not acquire the flavor you expected. But do not worry because in this article we point out what could be wrong.

Common mistakes in the kitchen

Always wash food well before starting to cook, the hygiene of these is essential to guarantee their flavor, for example the rice must be washed before cooking to eliminate a large part of the starch since this affects their texture and taste.

Another frequent mistake is do not taste food while preparingThis practice allows us to determine if the food has the expected flavor.

Frying is a task that requires tempering, if your intention is to brown the food in the pan use a small portion of oil, on the contrary there are foods like chicken or potatoes that require a large amount of oil to avoid poor cooking.

You should not mix oil and water for pasta, since it will also stick, try not to overcook the pasta, remember that it should be al dente.

As for meats, it is recommended to avoid crushing them with a fork as this will escape their juices, use salt and pepper at the beginning of the recipes to give more flavor, instead of leaving it for the end.

If you want to eat a crispy bacon, avoid putting it to cook in the pan, it is better to put it in the oven.

To finish consider do not cut the meat at room temperature, when making a stew it is easier to cut the meat into small pieces if it is partially frozen.

