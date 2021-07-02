BECLE, SAB de CV announces the agenda for the conference call and webcast of its unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2021

MEXICO CITY, Mexico, July 01, 2021– (BUSINESS WIRE) – Becle, SAB de CV (“Becle”) (BMV: CUERVO *) announces that it will release its unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2021 on Thursday, July 29, 2021, prior to the opening of the market. After the publication, a conference call with investors will be held at 9:00 am Mexico City time (10:00 am ET) on the same Thursday, July 29, 2021, to analyze the previously mentioned results. Interested parties can also listen to a webcast * concurrent with the conference call by logging in and registering directly at: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=145450 or at www.becle.com.mx.

Conference Call and Webcast Details of Second Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results

Date:

Thursday, July 29, 2021

Hour:

9:00 am Mexico City time (10:00 am ET)

Participants:

Juan Domingo Beckmann (Managing Director)

Fernando Suárez (General Director of Administration and Finance)

Telephone access:

Toll free in Mexico

800-522-0034

Toll Free in USA

1-877-407-0792

With charge / International

1-201-689-8263

Conference ID:

13721007

Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=145450 or www.becle.com.mx.

* Those who participate via the webcast will not be able to participate in the live question and answer session.

About Becle

Becle is a world-renowned company in the spirits industry and the world’s largest producer of tequila. Its extraordinary portfolio of more than 30 alcoholic beverage brands, some of them owned, some of them agency brands distributed only in Mexico, has been developed over the years to participate in key categories with high growth potential, serving to the world’s leading alcoholic beverage markets and addressing key consumer preferences and trends. The strength of Becle’s portfolio is built on the deep legacy of its iconic, internally developed brands such as Jose Cuervo®, combined with complementary acquisitions such as Three Olives®, Hangar 1®, Stranahan’s®, Bushmills®, Pendleton® and Boodles®, as well as a relentless focus on innovation that over the years has created renowned brands such as 1800®, Maestro Dobel®, Centenario®, Kraken®, Jose Cuervo® Margaritas and B: oost®, among others. Becle brands are sold and distributed in more than 85 countries.

Legal warning

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are based on Becle’s current observations and expectations. Actual results obtained may vary significantly from these estimates. The information related to future performance contained in this press release should be read in conjunction with the risks included in the “Risk Factors” section of the Annual Report filed with the National Banking and Securities Commission. This information, as well as future statements made by Becle or by any of its legal representatives, whether in writing or orally, may vary significantly from the actual results obtained. These forward-looking statements only refer to the date they are made, and the actual results obtained cannot be guaranteed. Becle assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or any other related event.

