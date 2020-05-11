Becky Lynch has something important to say tonight on WWE RAW.

From what it seems, the current champion of the red mark of WWE RAW, Becky Lynch, You will be making an important announcement about your career destiny during the WWE RAW from this night.

Since Pro Wrestling Sheet, it has been reported that Becky lynch he has great news to share tonight with him WWE Universe. The segment where Becky gives its announcement, it has already been recorded on the set of Performance center during the recordings they have taken today. We still don’t know what exactly he wants to tell us Becky lynch with your ad or any details about it.

Notably Becky lynch he hasn’t had a fight since WrestleMania 36. His last fight was against Shayna Baszler, in which she was victorious during the first night of the great event of WrestleMania 36.

With the intrigue of this announcement of Becky Lynch, the program of WWE RAW tonight comes loaded with more highlights. One of the most anticipated points is the return of Edge and Randy Orton to the red mark, who we have not seen since WrestleMania 36 on stage. The winner of the Women’s Money In The Bank, Asuka, she will also make her presence to be the first opponent of Lynch after his last fight, which we mentioned previously.

