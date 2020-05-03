RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch to Play Role in Marvel Cinematic Universe Film

Becky Lynch is getting a lot of attention from the Hollywood crowd. In addition to his role in Showtime’s “Billions,” his next move seems to be on the big screen. Kris Tapley reports that Lynch has been reserved for a future Marvel movie. Tapley did not elaborate on what his role will be or which Marvel movie.

Tapley is the host of The Call Sheet from Netflix. He previously wrote for Variety magazine, so he is connected to the Hollywood scene. Becky Lynch is said to be drawing the interest of the Hollywood crowd and she told TMZ that John Cena and The Rock had been advising her on acting.

Becky Lynch is drawing Hollywood attention. (Psst: She is also in a certain future Marvel movie ..)

Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that a major women’s magazine is preparing a major story on the RAW champion.

If things continue on that path, it looks like Lynch may be the next professional wrestler to hit the mainstream. We’ll see what this means for his WWE schedule, as it will be increasingly difficult to keep up with wrestling while working on movie sets.

What character would you like Becky Lynch to play at UCM?

