RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch to Make Cameo in Billions Series

The RAW Women’s Champion, Becky Lynch, will appear during the season 5 opening episode of “Billions” on Showtime.

The Man and the co-creator and executive producer of BillionsBrian Koppelman appeared in WWE The Bump this morning to make the announcement.

The appearance was filmed after Koppelman wore a Lynch t-shirt during a panel in April 2019. During that panel, he made an invitation for Becky Lynch to appear in a future episode.

The season 5 premiere of “Billions” will air on Sunday, May 3 at 9 p.m. ET on the Showtime network.

Below is WWE’s announcement of the appearance:

Lynch and co-creator Brian Koppelman confirm The Man’s appearance on “Billions”

Get ready fans of “Billions”; It’s time for The Man to arrive. Becky Lynch and “Billions” co-creator and executive producer Brian Koppelman confirmed on WWE The Bump that the RAW Women’s Champion will appear in the Season 5 premiere of the Showtime series. Last year, while wearing a Lynch t-shirt, the showrunner appeared on a panel to promote the show and offered The Man an open invitation to appear on the critically acclaimed series.

Lynch responded quickly on social media, expressing her desire to make her debut on “Billions.” Look at The man shake up the “Billions” universe on Sunday, May 3 at 9/8 C on Showtime

Great looking shirt, Brian. Let’s do this! #Billions #TheManWillComeAround https://t.co/XPCgQQzBsi – The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) April 6, 2019

