Becky Lynch has not appeared in a WWE RAW show for several weeks. The last fight that ¨The Man¨ has played was at Wrestlemania 36 when he faced Shayna Baszler for the RAW women’s championship. However, there is talk of the Irish appearing next week on WWE RAW, after the Money in the Bank event.

Upon learning about the winner of the Money in the Bank briefcase, Both Becky Lynch and Bayley must be present in their respective brands, RAW and Smackdown respectively, for a possible exchange for the women’s titles.. Becky Lynch looks set to continue her rivalry with Shayna Baszler, as after Wrestlemania messages were sent to each other.

Her wedding to Seth Rollins canceled

It was planned that Both Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins take a vacation after Wrestlemania 36, ​​however the Coronavirus crisis caused their plans to be canceled. The reason for this vacation was rumored to be the organization and the wedding that both had planned. Still, it was highly unlikely that WWE would leave this break, since both are important figures in the company and their presences bring more audience.

So what is the reason for Becky Lynch’s absence, if Seth Rollins is still working? That was known a few days ago, since WWE announced that the Irish will be part of the cast of Showtime Billions. His absence was due to several interviews in which Becky Lynch has had to attend to promote this film. But now it seems that everything is over and that “The Man” will once again be present at WWE RAW shows to defend the women’s championship.

Remember that at Planeta Wrestling you have all the WWE information in Spanish. Our page continues to report all WWE News. Despite COVID19, WWE RAW, WWE SmackDown, and WWE NXT shows continue to air weekly. AEW Dynamite and AEW Dark also go ahead.

Mexican wrestling (CMLL and Triple A) and Puroresu (NJPW) are detained or playing their events behind closed doors. PPVs like Money in The Bank 2020 have been relocated. We continue working to bring you all the information!

Follow us on all our social networks, find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. You can also join our WhatsApp and Discord group.