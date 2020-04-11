Becky Lynch wants to participate in the NXT UK Takeover in Dublin. The fighter made a statement saying that she wanted to be present at the event.

The current WWE RAW women’s champion seems to have a new goal in mind in her career within the company and that is to participate in the only division she has never participated in, NXT UK.

Becky lynch who as we know is Irish, made some statements where she said that would love to be present at NXT UK Takeover which will take place in Dublin next October and he hopes they will say yes.

This is what Becky Lynch said about it in her interview with the Irish Mirror

I would love to (participate in NXT UK TakeOver: Dublin). The request has already been submitted… from me anyway «

Although there is still a long time, the truth is that being able to see Becky Lynch in an NXT Takeover in the United Kingdom would be something very attractive, in addition to the different options that she could have as rivals.

NXT UK Takeover Dublin was postponed from April to October

The special show of NXT UK should have been held on April 26 but due to the Coronavirus pandemic it has been postponed until October 25. In addition to this event, NXT UK has also been affected by the recordings of its programs and those from May in Bournemouth and those of the next Download Festival from June 14 to 16 have been suspended.

