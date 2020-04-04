Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler WWE rivalry at Wrestlemania 36

A combat of the most expected for this PPV

Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler | A few hours from the great event of WWE, there are many rivalries that will be in Wrestlemania 36. That is why we will talk about the feud that Becky `The Man´ Lynch and Shayna Baszler have created. These two great fighters had the opportunity to fight in Survivor Series in a triple threat (Bayley, Lynch and Baszler) to see who was the best champion of champions.

Baszler took the victory but later lost his NXT title to Rhea Ripley in a great fight. Untitled, the Quen of Spades did not sit idly by and went straight to what was most valuable, the Raw women’s championship that Lynch guards.

One of the best appearances and that left everyone amazed was when he attacked the champion from behind and left her a memory, as she bit Lynch’s neck until she bled. Then they have been challenging each Monday Night Raw.

Lynch was not left doing nothing and attacked her from behind to remind Baszler who is in charge. The PPV Elimination Chamber arrived where Baszler struck the remaining 5 fighters in a few minutes for the opportunity to fight «The Man» at Wrestlemania 36.

At the moment we have not been able to see an individual match between these two fighters and Baszler had the last word since on the last Monday Night Raw he surprised the champion by hitting the commentators’ table.

We will see a great fight, but we do not know what will happen. Who will take the fight, the current champion with a notable undefeated brand or the aspirant who has come as a demolition machine?

Don’t forget to follow Wrestling planet, the number one website of Wrestling in Spanish to not miss anything that happens in the world of Wrestling and all WWE News. Don’t miss a thing!

Remember that we offer you all the information about upcoming WWE events:

Follow us on all our social networks, find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. You can also join our WhatsApp and Discord group.