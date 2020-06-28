It’s been a while since Becky Lynch temporarily left WWE since she announced her pregnancy and quit the RAW Women’s Championship. Asuka was crowned Champion and the Empress of Tomorrow’s reign so far has been quite satisfactory.

During the Q&A section of this week’s edition of Sportskeeda’s Dropkick DiSKussions podcast, Korey Gunz and Tom Colohue discussed the possibility that the current Asuka championship is in jeopardy due to the firing of Paul Heyman as Executive Director of RAW.

Becky Lynch selflessly supported Asuka

Tom Colohue revealed that there is a possibility that Asuka’s push will be influenced as Heyman worked very hard to give a push to the Japanese Superstar.

Heyman, however, was not the only person on Asuka’s side.

Tom revealed that Becky Lynch also worked very hard to make Asuka the current RAW Women’s Champion. Lynch herself chose to work with Asuka and, it seems, was a great advocate of giving the Empress of Tomorrow a boost in backstage.

Becky Lynch’s selfless act may have had a role to play in Asuka being crowned the successor to The Man on RAW. Tom concluded by stating that while Heyman’s dismissal could have an effect, it can’t actually harm Asuka’s thrust in any significant way.

This is what was discussed on the Dropkick DiSKussions podcast:

Korey Gunz: Do you think Asuka’s push would be affected by the firing of Paul Heyman?

Tom Colohue: I would definitely say. Asuka is someone that Paul Heyman really worked hard to push, but also Becky Lynch worked very hard to put pressure on Asuka. She chose to work with Asuka and push Asuka as far as possible, and that definitely had a play on Asuka’s coronation as champion. It would definitely have an effect, but that doesn’t necessarily mean your thrust will be impaired.

Asuka’s near future as RAW champion

Asuka will defend the RAW Women’s Championship against Sasha Banks at the upcoming PPV Extreme Rules, and the chance of the champion losing the title before SummerSlam seems highly unlikely to happen at this point.

There is also a lot of uncertainty regarding Charlotte Flair’s return, as there was hope that The Queen could return in time for SummerSlam for a triple threat fight with Nia Jax and Asuka.

How would you like to see the WWE book Asuka’s reign in the future? Do you think Heyman’s absence will negatively affect Asuka’s push?

