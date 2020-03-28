Becky Lynch talks about the experience of working without an audience

Becky Lynch talks about the experience of working without an audience | The Irish explained how it is to work without fans in the stands.

WWE has recorded their latest shows behind closed doors at the Performance Center. Vince McMahon’s company has had to adapt to this new situation, where wrestlers cannot interact with fans. RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch has talked about this:

I’ve worked on the independent wrestling circuit and I know what it’s like to work in practically empty stadiums. I remember fighting in Ireland for 7 people, and that was even worse because you can hear everything they are saying. I am a fighter who feeds off the energy that fans give her, and now without them it is being very difficult. Without his energy I would not have been where I am now.

In this situation you have to change your mind completely. You do not have the satisfaction that the public is valuing your work all the time, it is less gratifying, but on the other hand it allows you to focus on the nuances of your character.

He spoke about the safety rules of the Performance Center

The wrestler also spoke about security regulations during the recordings:

I’m not afraid to go record at the Performance Center because we have the best team of professionals and all the necessary safety regulations are met so that there is no problem.

Don’t forget to follow Wrestling planet, the number one website of Wrestling in Spanish to not miss anything that happens in the world of Wrestling and all WWE News. Don’t miss a thing!

Remember that we offer you all the information about upcoming WWE events:

Follow us on all our social networks, find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. You can also join our WhatsApp and Discord group