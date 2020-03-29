RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch comments on how her relationship with Seth Rollins started

Becky Lynch spoke to journalist Ariel Helwani for the show ESPN MMA. While they were talking about the WWE WrestleMania 36 event, but the interview became more personal.

The journalist discussed his relationship with WWE superstar Seth Rollins. The man She said that she and Seth had been friends for years and immediately after the first conversation they had, they got along great.

After they were both single at the same time, they decided to start dating.

Becky replied:

“Seth and I have been friends for years and years, and immediately the first conversation I had with him and we just got along.”

I think I ended up telling him the story of my life. And that was it, we were just friends, and there was never really anything. But then we were both single at the same time, and then we thought, ‘Why not try?’

Last August, the pair of fighters got engaged. They have not yet confirmed the date of their wedding. In February, the TMZ news portal He interviewed the Irish woman and asked Becky lynch if they had a chosen date and their answer was:

“Stay tuned, ‘The Man’ doesn’t reveal everything.”

