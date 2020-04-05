Becky Lynch talked about what is the most anticipated match at WrestleMania 36 and about beating Shayna Baszler

WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch retained her title against Shayna Baszler in WrestleMania 36 last night. Becky joined Sportscenter on ESPN where she spoke about defeating one of the four MMA women.

“It is one thing to reach the top of the mountain, but Shayna is impeccable, she has a style that goes back to being an octagon fighter, who has been at the top for ten years in a row, is a pioneer in female MMA. She was the NXT champion who had the longest reign. Many people told me that I couldn’t do it, especially now that I’ve been with the title for a year. I think the question arose, “Did you feel like defeating her? Did you have what it takes to overcome each challenge constantly? Last night I proved that I was capable and that I have what it takes to overcome obstacles. ”

The champion was asked what it was like to defend her title against an empty arena at the WWE Performance Center:

“It is no secret that I have run out of energy from the public. Your support elevates me and I become superhuman. How do I find that superhuman energy without them there? The good thing is that I came from the independent circuit, so I have been fighting in small school hallways in Ireland and England since I was 15 years old with seven people. Sometimes you are better because there are no people, because you can hear each one of the words that the crowd says. »

The champion says she doesn’t know who is coming now, and also noted that she is eager to see who ascends from the NXT development territory, as these promotions almost always occur in the events after WrestleMania.

With the second night of WrestleMania 36 airing tonight, Becky Lynch said she looks forward to the match between Edge and Randy Orton.

Edge vs. Randy Orton in a Last Man Standing Match. What a story Edge has had, coming back after being told he wasn’t going to fight again and after nine years going to do it. Last night we were observing his entry into the Royal Rumble and he still gives me goose bumps, tears welling up. I know how much this means to him, so I really support him tonight.

