Becky Lynch retains the RAW Women’s Title at WWE WrestleMania 36

Becky lynch managed to retain the women’s championship of the red mark of RAW after covering his opponent, Shayna Baszler via pinfall in WWE WrestleMania 36.

How was the match?

Bell rings!!!!!!

Exchanging blows, Baszler attempts the Kurufuda Clutch but Becky breaks free of the key, the Irishman leaves the ring, Baszler punches Becky on the commentary table.

Shayna tries to make a powerbomb, however she applies scissors and lies Baszler down, the Irishwoman sends Baszler over the stairs.

The wrestlers return to the ring, where Shayna dominates the action, Becky tries the Screwdriver but Shayna breaks free.

Baszler continues with the mastery of combat, applies an armbar to Becky, the Irish woman is freed.

Superkick for Lynch, 1,2 and the continuous fight. Becky tries her Screwdriver on the ropes, the referee starts the count.

Shayna strikes back with her Furukuda Clutch on the ropes. Lynch breaks free.

The challenger catches the champion and punishes her against the commentary table. The fighters return to the ring. Furukuda Cluth for the champion, Baszler does not release her. The Irish woman does a mortal where Baszler is left with her back on the canvas. 1,2,3.

WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Drew McIntyre.

WWE Universal Championship: Goldberg (c) vs. Braun Strowman

NXT Women’s Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair.

Boneyard match: The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles (with Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson).

Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins.

Raw Tag Team Championship: The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford) (c) vs. Austin Theory & Angel Garza (with Zelina Vega)

Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Shayna Baszler.

Last Man Standing Match: Edge vs. Randy Orton.

Firefly Funhouse match: John Cena vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt.

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Bayley (c) vs. Naomi vs. Tamina vs. Sasha Banks vs. Lacey Evans.

Elias vs. King Corbin.

Intercontinental Championship: Sami Zayn (c) (with Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro) vs. Daniel Bryan (with Drew Gulak).

Dolph Ziggler (with Mandy Rose) vs. Otis (with Tucker).

WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship Ladder match: John Morrison (c) vs. Jimmy Uso vs. Kofi Kingston

The Miz will not be at the event due to injury.

Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley (with Lana)

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: The Kabuki Warriors vs. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross

