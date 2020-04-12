RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch made her own #DontRushChallenge video

Earlier this week, both the female and male superstars of WWE they made the «Don’t Rush Challenge » that became a trend in social networks. The challenge is meant to show people, including random celebrities and fans alike, to become the best version of themselves in seconds.

The female superstars video included: Sasha Banks, Naomi, Nia Jax, Zelina Vega, Tamina Snuka, SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley, Liv Morgan, Peyton Royce, Billie Kay, Carmella, Natalya, Dana Brooke, Lacey Evans, Sonya Deville, Mandy Rose, Bianca Belair, and Lana.

Alexa Bliss women’s tag team champion was not involved because she said on Twitter, “I didn’t want to put on makeup.”

I didn’t want to do my makeup https://t.co/WtSFHQ7FBd – Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) April 8, 2020

“The Man” was not in the video either

Another female superstar who did not participate in the video was the RAW Women’s Champion, Becky lynch, who made his own version of DontRushChallenge, which you can see below.

Lynch covers the camera, but when he waves his hand, it looks the same. The Man says “no”, throws down his phone and sits down again.

Along with that video, the female RAW champion commented:

“I felt like I needed to comment on what had been published lately.”

