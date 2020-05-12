Becky Lynch could have wrestled at Wrestlemania 36 pregnant. Mike Johnson of Pro Wrestling Insider ensured this in his last column.

Pro Wrestling Insider reporter Mike Johnson has stated in his column published this afternoon that Becky Lynch fought at Wrestlemania 36 already knowing she was pregnant and that is why the combat lasted less than expected and there was much less physical contact between the two fighters.

“When she fought Shayna Baszler … she became the first WWE wrestler I know to have worked at WrestleMania pregnant. It makes her a great warrior, but it could also explain why that combat was not the physical war that we all expected… Obviously, the ending was a bit safe and a little strange and that combat was not up to what many people think It should have been, but in hindsight, that makes a lot more sense and congratulations to everyone involved. “

Johnson’s comments suggest that Becky Lynch consciously and willingly fought pregnant, and modified the end of the bout accordingly. While there is nothing to suggest that doing so would have presented any kind of risk to Lynch’s baby, there is also no way to confirm with certainty that the WWE Superstar was aware of the pregnancy at the time WrestleMania took place at the Performance Center. in early April.

