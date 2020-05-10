Becky Lynch breaks the record for days as RAW champion. The fighter reached 397 days yesterday being the WWE RAW women’s champion.

Becky Lynch breaks the record for days as RAW champion

Becky lynch She has broken the record of being the wrestler who has been the WWE RAW women’s champion the longest with 397 beating the 396 days that Alexa Bliss had been. WWE made an official statement about the fact.

There is no doubt that Becky Lynch has been dominant as Raw Women’s Champion. Now The Man is at the top of the mountain as perhaps the best RAW Women’s Champion in history. Lynch outclassed Alexa Bliss in the most number of days as champion of the red mark, as her reign reaches its 397th day. The Man captured the title at WrestleMania 35 last year, defeating Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair in the first Women’s main event at The Show of Shows. She is also concentrating on another major milestone as her 400th day as champion approaches. Of course, The Man isn’t hiding from potential challengers, as he heads to Raw this Monday to take on the Women’s Ladder in the Bank Ladder Match winner, who will have a guaranteed title shot at anytime during next year. Could that superstar end the search for Lynch’s story? Find out this Monday on Raw at 8/7 C on the USA Network!

Remember that at Planeta Wrestling you have all the WWE information in Spanish. Our page continues to report all the WWE News. Despite COVID19, WWE RAW, WWE SmackDown, and WWE NXT shows continue to air weekly. AEW Dynamite and AEW Dark also go ahead.

Mexican wrestling (CMLL and Triple A) and Puroresu (NJPW) are detained or playing their events behind closed doors. PPVs like Money in The Bank 2020 have been relocated. We continue working to bring you all the information!

Follow us on all our social networks, find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram You can also join our WhatsApp and Discord group.