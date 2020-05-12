Becky Lynch announces her pregnancy and Asuka new RAW champion. Big changes to start the program of the red mark this Monday.

Becky Lynch announces her pregnancy and Asuka new RAW champion

You see and be a warrior because I’m going to be a mother. With these words Becky Lynch announced that she was pregnant tonight at the start of the RAW show.

After learning that an important announcement was going to be made tonight in RAW, Becky Lynch came on the scene with the Money in the Bank briefcase in hand. Becky said it was a time of joy and sadness because many things were going to change.

Asuka entered the scene and asked Becky what she was doing with her briefcase. Becky opened it and said that yesterday’s fight for the briefcase at Money in the Bank was not for the briefcase but for the RAW female title., since she had to give it up. Becky opened the briefcase and took out the belt from inside and gave it to Asuka.

Asuka celebrated the title achievement and then congratulated Becky Lynch on her pregnancy.. Becky Lynch left the ring and told the camera that she would miss fans as she headed backstage.

In an interview that People has published, Becky Lynch says that she knew she was pregnant in April and that she will give birth to her son in December. This will be the first child for Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins, both of whom have been engaged since 2019.

