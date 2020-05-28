Becky Lynch talks about her temporary departure from WWE.

Becky Lynch talks about her temporary departure from WWE. Commenting that perhaps he will eventually make television appearances.

Form a family.

Becky Lynch announced the day May 11 that she is going away for a time from WWE since she is pregnant with her first child. Becky was at the peak of her career, managing to be the longest reigning female champion in history and one of the biggest stars of the moment. Lynch has had to get away from all that to deal with more important issues such as raising a family with her partner Seth Rollins.

Talking with ESPNLynch discussed his decision to walk away from the fight and said the following.

“That is something I have always said and I wanted women to have that equality”

Becky Lynch said when asked about being able to take a break and then come back when ready.

When I return I will be at the same level.

“And, of course, being on the level of male fighters and be on the same level. If a man is going to have a child, he does not have to miss his career. Unfortunately women do. But that’s also lucky because we can experience things that they never will, but it does not mean that it is the end of our career either. I think a lot of people have shown it, and I hope to join them. “

Becky spoke of people like Asuka, Mickie James or Lacey Evans who are mothers and their careers are still alive. Becky also noted that she felt she had accomplished everything she set out to do in wrestling and now it was her turn to take care of the family.

In regards to his return, Becky Lynch said

“It’s one of those things where I know how I feel and think as a person without a child. I don’t know what it will be like when I have one, and that’s my priority. I’ll tell you, it will give me more motivation than ever, I imagine. But this is not my end, in one way or another. “

Becky Lynch will have her son approximately for the month of December, she has achieved everything has made history. Now is the time for her family, and sooner than we expect we will have her back and she will be happier than ever.

Wrestling planet brings you the latest WWE News. Do not miss anything that happens in the world of WWE in Spanish. Remember that WWE Backlash will be the next WWE PPV and here at Planeta Wrestling we will do full coverage.