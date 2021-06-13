Becky Hammon to be interviewed for head coach position with the Blazers and Orlando Magic

Becky hammon has made history in this last season of the NBA after becoming the first woman to act as head coach in a game of the highest North American basketball competition. In addition to this, the current assistant coach at San Antonio Spurs could make the definitive leap to the position of ‘head coach’ as ​​of the 2021/22 season.

According to .’s Shams Charania, Hammon is among the list of candidates to lead both Portland Trail Blazers like Orlando Magic, and the former WNBA player is expected to be interviewed for the position in both franchises in the coming weeks.