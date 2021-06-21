Becky Hammon, Finalist in Portland Trail Blazers Coaches Casting

Every day that passes, feminism is a more true reality that has more presence in the world and the field of sports is not exempt from this necessary social change. And every day there is less for a franchise NBA Take the first step in offering a head coach position to a woman.

In fact, so much so that it could be this summer with the casting he is doing Portland Trail Blazers when appointing your next technician. Becky hammon, Gregg Popovich’s assistant in the San Antonio Spurs, is a finalist in this casting and could be the final chosen.