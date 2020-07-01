Becky G will reveal her beginnings in music in the first virtual Latin Grammys | AP

Becky G wants her followers to know that she does not intend to be a « role model » but a « real model », and that if they have faith and self-confidence they will increase their chances of fulfilling their dreams like her.

« I am the oldest of four children, so being a role model is not new to me, » the Mexican-American singer and actress said Monday in an interview via Zoom with The Associated Press from her home in Los Angels

But « instead of saying ‘role model’ I say ‘real model’, being real, and not so much ‘oh, I am perfect and there is nothing wrong’. No no no. There are negative things in life and there are positive things, and (it is) about how we can work together to move forward, ”he added.

This will be announced on Tuesday when it appears in the first virtual edition of the Latin GRAMMY In The Schools educational program, which can be seen from 3:00 p.m. from New York (1900 GMT) on the Latin Grammy YouTube channel.

The 23-year-old singer and songwriter announced that she will tell them how she started in the industry after having started singing, acting and dancing at 9, and stressed that not long ago she was in a similar situation to them.

« Many times when youth talk to someone who is a little more accomplished in their career, they are much older, and I’m not an old lady, » said Becky G., who started as an actress and singer more than a decade ago and laughed. It was discovered on YouTube by Dr. Luke, with whose label he initially recorded music in English.

About four years ago, he began his foray into Spanish, and in late 2019 he released his first solo album, “Mala Santa”, certified seven times platinum in the United States thanks to the hits “Mayores” and “Sin pijama”.

« I think there is something very special about that, in talking to them and showing them that nothing is impossible, » he added of his participation in the initiative of the Latin Grammy Foundation.

The event lasts about 45 minutes and has « a surprise at the end, » he said. It also includes a question and answer session moderated by Univision presenter Chiquinquirá Delgado with music students from 20 schools that have participated and benefited from the program.

Latin GRAMMY In The Schools, created in 2014 and featuring stars such as Miguel Bosé, Calle 13, Luis Fonsi, Jesse & Joy, Gilberto Santa Rosa, Carlos Vives, Sebastián Yatra and Olga Tañón, connects music students with professionals Latinos in the industry and supports financially constrained educational departments.

This year, having to be done virtually due to the social distancing imposed by the pandemic, more than 1,000 students had the opportunity to participate from schools in the United States and Puerto Rico, in addition to Mexico and Argentina.

« It gives me a lot of happiness that we can connect with our youth, inspire them … because we are in a very complicated time, very difficult, » said Becky G. « I think that youth is more than ever ‘being tested’. ) and I think there is a lot to learn in these times ”.

In an effort to support her community during the current health crisis, the singer released a limited-edition t-shirt featuring her latest single, “They Ain’t Ready,” to benefit students in the Los Angeles Unified School District.

In recent months he released collaborations with Pedro Capó (« Losing his head »), Gente de Zona (« Girl ») and Chiquis Rivera (« Jolene »), and in the coming weeks he plans to release his own music.

« I am working very hard with my team on how to unite with different organizations to do things for our communities and educate ourselves, » said Becky G. « But at the same time enjoying music for me is an escape, a form of therapy. »