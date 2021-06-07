Becky G, the famous singer and partner of Sebastián Lletget, American selected

Tonight, the Mexican team will face USA in yet another edition of the Concacaf Classic in the Nations League final. This will be the first official match between both teams since the final of the Gold Cup, we have no doubt that the famous singer Becky G, will support his current partner, Sebastian Lletget.

The well-known singer of the urban genre with Latin descent, met the LA Galaxy midfielder thanks to her co-star during the recording of the movie Power Rangers.

Despite the four-year age difference, the California-born singer shows her love for the player whenever she can on social media, where she attends the stadium to see Lletget whenever she can.

Becky G is one of the most recognized singers of the genre in recent years, collaborating with the best artists. Currently, he has just over 25 million followers on Instagram.