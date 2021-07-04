Becky G surprises her followers with “spicy” photography in a brown swimsuit

The famous singer Becky G, a fan of the Mexican National Team, surprised her millions of followers on social media, with a hot photograph, on brown swimsuit, where her impressive figure shines.

And it makes you happy when you bite into this fruit, “the singer shared in her photograph.

On this occasion, the singer shared this photo on her official Instagram account, where she quickly added more than 1.8 million likes and thousands of comments from her followers and friends by profession.

Becky G has Mexican roots as her grandparents from Guadalajara, she showed her passion for El Tri this Saturday by attending the friendly match of Gerardo Martino’s team against Nigeria wearing the shirt with pride.

Currently Becky G has about 27 million followers on her Instagram account, in addition to being currently the girlfriend of the American soccer player Sebastian Lletget who plays for the LA Galaxy.

