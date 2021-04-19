Becky G supports her boyfriend after the drama of homophobic insults

Becky G makes an unexpected appearance at Inter Miami Stadium to support her soccer boyfriend, Sebastian Lletget.

The Argentine footballer, who plays as a midfielder for the LA Galaxy, was the subject of conversation by making homophobic comments to Julian Araujo, one of his teammates, and then sharing the video on Instagram.

After what happened, he shared a statement via Outsports.com saying the following: “I blew it. Earlier today, I posted a video that featured me using a derogatory insult in Spanish.

“I have removed a video from my Instagram story, but I want to address its impact and not hide from it. I take full responsibility and ownership for what was an extremely poor and ill-thought-out phrase and have no excuse for my actions. I am sorry and I know the pain this term has caused so many.

“I want to be part of the solution, not part of the problem, and continue to be an advocate and ally for the LGBTQ + community. Those who know me know my character and my heart. I will continue to be forthright in my support and advocacy. My mistake doesn’t change that.

Far from turning her back, the renowned singer accompanied her boyfriend and attended his next game to give him all her support.

Wearing the LA Galaxy jersey, with the number 17 in honor of Sebastian, Becky walked the field and took pictures with her fans who were surprised by her visit.

The 24-year-old singer and the 28-year-old midfielder began their romance in 2016 after Naomi Scott, a mutual friend of both, introduced them.

Since then they are inseparable and often share several photos of them together and kissing on their respective Instagram accounts.