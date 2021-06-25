Becky G starts her career as a businesswoman with her own makeup line

The singer Rebbeca Marie Gómez, known as Becky G, not only shines on the stage and has become one of the Latin artists of the moment, but also has taken its triumphant step into the business world.

The artist launched “Tresluce Beauty”, her own makeup line which is “inspired by Latino culture” with a 15-piece collection featuring an eyeshadow palette, colored eyeliners, brushes, false eyelashes and lash accessories, all priced at $ 35 or less.

“I can’t believe I’m writing this. This Friday, June 25, I will launch my new makeup brand. It is a blessing to have this opportunity to share it with all of you, ”the singer announced on Instagram.

Tresluce is a very personal project of Becky, which He is influenced by his Mexican heritage. The singer was inspired by the women in her life, such as her grandmother, mother, and sister. As for the brand’s colors, electric blue and yellow, he also gave that choice a lot of thought.

“They are ingredients of our Latino heritage“, He highlighted in an interview with . and added:” My grandmothers in Mexico, my mother, my sister and I are fans of makeup, and I feel that I applied the lessons that came to me from generation in generation ”, he expressed.

More and more celebrities are launching themselves as entrepreneurs and Becky G could not be the exception; now the urban genre singer can boast of another achievement in her career.