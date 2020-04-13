For several weeks little was heard of Becky G on a musical level, but now she is ready to release the video for her most recent single, titled “They ain’t ready”, and in your account Instagram He published a photo that has enchanted his fans.
They ain’t ready for it.
In the image, Becky appears sitting on a stool, wearing denim minishorts and a white top; As expected, the post has been a success, and already has more than 591 thousand likes.
This song stands for a lot of things that are meaningful to me, but especially now, it stands for hope. I hope it can mean something for you too. 🤍 #TheyAintReady out now! I’ll be on the YouTube video page chatting with you guys before the premiere tomorrow at 9am PT. 🥰 Link in bio! Merch link in my story ❤️ All proceeds will benefit LA Students Most In Need @calfund
“They ain’t ready” is a ballad in English that departs from the urban style that made Becky a superstar in the Latino market more than two years ago. In the video of this new single the Brazilian model and actor appear Arthur Garbe.
I know they waiting on one of us to get hurt. #TheyAintReady • 4/13
