Becky G satisfies her pizza craving

The reggaeton of the moment celebrates the success of her latest hit “Ram Pam Pam” eating pizza alone on the street.

This Tuesday Becky G wanted to indulge herself and went for a walk alone in West Hollywood in search of a good pizza.

Happy after getting her tomato and cheese craving, the artist with Mexican roots couldn’t wait to get to the car to open the box and start eating.

The 24-year-old singer looked great as she enjoyed her large slice of New York-style pizza fresh from the oven.

Becky dressed comfortably and fashionably in an XL dress-style sweatshirt, tennis shoes, and a burgundy leather blazer to match her gorgeous makeup.

To close, the young superstar added a fun white leather knotted strap tote bag and rectangular sunglasses.

Becky is surely still celebrating after the debut of her most recent collaboration with the Dominican Natti Natasha “Ram Pam Pam”, the song that has everyone dancing since its premiere on April 20, just 3 years after their successful first duet together “Without Pajamas.”

Although the new feminist anthem of reggaeton talks about overcoming a bad relationship, in reality, Becky G lives a beautiful love story with the Argentine-born footballer Sebastian Lletget, almost five years ago.

The trick to a happy relationship: when you go out alone, treat yourself!