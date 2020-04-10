Reggaetonera Becky G enjoys her long stay at home, together with her boyfriend, the footballer Sebastián Lletget. The view they have from their home is incomparable. Look at the photos, you will not stop looking at it!

April 10, 2020

A few days ago the singer Becky G share your daily routine at home. These weeks she shares with her boyfriend, the athlete Sebastián Lletget.

Having coffee in the morning, singing, playing ball and enjoying some afternoons in your pajamas, what better day than this?

Of course, Becky G misses her concerts, let alone performing on stage for thousands of fans.

For this reason, she shared a photo so that she is less missed: during one of her tours, the reggaetonera apparently stopped on the road and did not hesitate to take this photo with a beautiful sunrise (or sunset). It looks spectacular!

With a micro top and matching pants, both black, Becky G performs a pose similar to ‘greeting the sun’. Is a goddess!

He wrote at the bottom of the post: “They are not ready for this.” The phrase is understood, directly to his followers as advice in these times.

.