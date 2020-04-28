The singer enjoyed together with Sebastian, her boyfriend and footballer from the LA Galaxy, a short drive

Becky G.

Photo:

Bryan Steffy / .

Singer Becky G She has been living under the same roof with her parents, her two brothers, her sister and her boyfriend Sebastian Lletget for more than a month. In total, the reggaeton star is spending the period of isolation in his Los Angeles home with six other people. “We can’t be more Mexicans,” she joked in an interview with the LA Times.

Her grandparents are not too far away either, since they have a house right next to hers so that her famous granddaughter can keep a close eye on her state of health.

The current pandemic has also indirectly marked a before and after in Becky’s relationship with the LA Galaxy footballer, whom she previously only saw “10 percent of the twelve months of the year” due to their respective careers, which in circumstances normal forces them to travel very frequently.

However, the young couple has adapted perfectly to their new situation and spends time reading, watching series such as ‘La casa de papel’ or training together, as they have shown through their respective social networks.

On the other hand, they are also trying to find a few moments of intimacy and this weekend Sebastian surprised his girl with an outing to watch the sunset from the car.

“Who said quarantine couldn’t be romantic?” Becky has pointed out on Instagram along with a photo of her brief expedition abroad. “A little fresh air can make a big difference. Thank you”. “We needed it”, Sebastian has admitted in response to his post.

Of course, before the criticism began to rain, the young woman has made it clear that at no time did they leave their car, choosing instead to enjoy the landscape through the sunroof of the vehicle, and therefore did not breach the rules of the State of California, which allows its residents to leave their homes following certain precautionary measures.

