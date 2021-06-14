Becky G and Sebastian Lletget wear complementary looks during a date

Becky G and Sebastian Lletget went out to dinner in West Hollywood and broke their seats with every step they took without being able to hide their happiness.

Becky G and Sebastian Lletget belong to different worlds, but their destiny was united thanks to the Power Rangers. It turns out that the singer and the footballer met thanks to Naomi Scott, a mutual friend that Becky worked with during the superhero movie.

Since then, Naomi was already the wife of Jordan Spence, who like Lletget is a footballer and once they met, there was no doubt that they were for each other.

Becky G satisfies her pizza craving

From the beginning both got along perfectly and managed to understand each other. In Becky’s own words, Sebastian is not only her boyfriend but her best friend and they are so confident that there is nothing they cannot talk about.

Their relationship is so strong that Becky has not stopped supporting Sebastian even when public opinion has turned against her. due to unfortunate statements you have made; she has always been there for him.

A few days ago they went out to dinner at the famous Delilah restaurant in West Hollywood and once again they were seen as a perfect couple, in love and enjoying each other’s company.

While the Los Angeles Galaxy midfielder wore khaki pants, a shirt with variations of blue and a beige shirt, Becky G looked spectacular in a brown and black slip dress and a dark fur trench coat.

Their relationship has prospered so much, that even their close friends are sure they will break the news soon that they are getting married. If so, Naomi Scott would have been correct, because since she introduced them, she told Becky that they would surely end up as husband and wife.