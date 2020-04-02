Reggaetoneras are not only characterized by their music, but also by their uninhibited personality when it comes to acting and dressing. If not, look at the examples of Becky G and Rosalía: the same style and impact in sight. OMG!

April 02, 202013: 14 pm

Reggaeton is a combo with different characteristics: hot video clips, raunchy songs, dancers who dance and tight, rubbery clothes.

But not only on stage: the singers, like Rosalia Y Becky G, they also play it at different events. One prettier than the other!

Both played it in different presentations and decided to model with a difficult set to wear but if you know how to do it, it is spectacular!

Becky G chose to use a red blazer without bra: it is important not to choose very transparent garments. With this opening enough is enough – no more showing!

Rosalía, for her part, with a I pull an orange brown but without any button fastened. You can also choose garments with built-in bra, in case you are not so determined not to have it.

The silicone protectors They are another option to avoid that, for example, the cold is a bad ally. Are you ready to have Rosalía and Becky G as a fashion example?

