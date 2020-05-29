The American singers Becky G and Chiquis Rivera launch this Friday the Spanish and Mexican cumbia version of “Jolene”, the country music classic immortalized by Dolly Parton, described in an interview with Efe as “an icon and an example” by the two stars of Mexican ancestors.

“Dolly is an icon in music and for women. An example to follow and it is an honor to sing this song in Spanish,” said Chiquis, who had the idea to make a Spanish version and send it to the Parton team. what he anticipated would be a struggle to obtain authorization and rights.

“I was fascinated by the idea because it brings together our two worlds. When they ask me where I am from, I always say that I am Mexican. I never say that my grandparents are Mexican and I am American. However, country music was always heard in my house , with the Mexican, and our ‘Jolene’ is that. It has the essence of Dolly with a little bit of our itch, “said Becky G.

The song, written by Parton, represented his consolidation in 1973 as one of the great figures of country music. Since then she has been played by figures such as Olivia Newton-John, John Legend, Norah Jones, Keith Urban, Melissa Etheridge, The White Stripes, and Miley Cyrus, among many others. However, the version of the two Latin artists is the first in Spanish.

The stories of Rebecca Gómez and Janey Marín Rivera, real names of the artists, are found at many points. From his Mexican immigrant grandparents, his American parents, his love for Latin culture and his childhoods in the Californian city of Los Angeles to his decision to get into music from Spanish.

Although they are from different generations, Becky G is 23 and Chiquis 34, they are called “best friends.” Although they had previously sung together in a tribute to Rivera’s mother, it is the first time that they fulfill their dream of having a “song for both of them.”

“We were waiting for the right one, and although I never thought it would come from country, it worked perfectly,” said Chiquis, who is the eldest daughter of the late Jenni Rivera.

“Jolene” is included in “Playlist”, the third album by Chiquis, who chose the name of the album because it is anchored to the diversity of themes and genres she plays. In addition to cumbia, it also includes banda, norteño and norteño banda.

The theme will be released from the hand of a fun video in which the artists appear as warriors in a comic that takes place in the southwestern United States. While Chiquis is a “bandit biker”, Becky G is a “bad-tempered pyromaniac girl”.

A LEARNING CONFINEMENT

The artists, who remain confined to their homes, have taken the opportunity to develop different initiatives aimed at helping victims of the pandemic, both due to the disease and due to economic vulnerability. Also to provide support to essential personnel at the health, civic and food levels.

Although Chiquis has kept her philanthropic activities private, the artist has helped in person and through foundations.

For her part, Becky G revealed that she will sing “for the first time live in a ‘live’ during the broadcast of the Global Gift Foundation”, a 24-hour online event that will also include Dua Lipa, Nicky Jam, Sky, Jewel, CeeLo Green, Ricky Martin, Luis Fonsi and many more.

But in addition to their initiatives, both agreed that they were surprised to realize how much loneliness costs them. The two grew up in large families and being isolated “hit them very hard.”

“I have to learn to enjoy being alone more, because I have had moments of great sadness, and I know that it can also have many good things. I am working on it,” said Becky G.

WORK AND MORE WORK

The two are also very active on social media and represent different brands. The work has not stopped in that field. Nor in that of music.

Chiquis, who co-wrote five songs from her new album “Playlist,” focused on putting the finishing touches on it. In fact, the pandemic had already started when he released “Las destrampadas”. In addition, he is preparing to release the most romantic song on the album entitled “It’s fashionable not to want”, a collaboration with the band Los Sebastianes, written by Edén Muñoz de Caliber 50.

The video was filmed in Colombia in early March, just before confinement by the coronavirus.

In addition, Becky G, who acknowledged that she greatly misses the in-person interaction with her audience and travel, declined to elaborate on her future musical projects, perhaps because she has three newly released songs.

In April he released “They Ain’t Ready” and “Girl”; the latter a collaboration with the Cuban group Gente de Zona.

.