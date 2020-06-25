Competed with the same Italian team in the old GP3

The pilot is very grateful for this opportunity

The Trident team has confirmed the signing of David Beckmann for the 2020 Formula 3 season. The young German will share ranks with Olli Caldwell and Liam Zendeli. Beckmann already has three victories from the team in 2018 in the old GP3.

The German participated in Formula 3 last season, but did so hand in hand with ART Grand Prix and finished fourteenth in the championship with a total of 20 points. His path intersected with that of Trident at the Macau Grand Prix late last year and his great performance crossing the ninth finish line has been key in this return.

Beckmann has been very happy with this new opportunity. In addition, he hopes to achieve more successes from his hand to be able to win the title he dreams of. On the other hand, he’s thrilled to be joining Trident again.

“I am very motivated and proud to be back at Trident, a team that has always believed in me and supported me to achieve extremely positive results. I have established a strong relationship with the Trident team family, so I am looking forward to achieving goals even more ambitious soon, “he said.

For his part, Giacomo Ricci, head of the team, shares goals with Beckmann and hopes that this 2020 with a peculiar schedule they can get the title or at least fight for it. He also stressed how difficult it is to achieve it in a category where equality prevails.

“We are delighted to welcome our team again. We have always had great chemistry and I am confident that we will be back in the fight for the championship. We need to do our best and look at every possible element. This category is incredibly competitive and even the smallest details of decisive “, has expressed.

